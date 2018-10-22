Giacom Partners With Storetec to Launch a Tailor-made Document Management Solution - Exclusive to the UK CSP Reseller Market

HESSLE, England, October 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Giacom announced today that it has partnered with Storetec - an award-winning market leader in scanning, storage and document management solutions - to bring a tailor-made cloud service to its reseller-only channel. Newly launched in the Giacom Cloud Market, Document Management by Storetec enables resellers to store all their customers' scanned paper, text and image-based documents in a fully secure, GDPR-compliant database.

With two thirds of UK businesses struggling with paper documentation, taking on average five or six days to retrieve information that was either lost or misplaced[1], it's clear they may be putting their business at risk, leading to compliance failure. Document Management eliminates the hassle of locating files by uploading them into a secure database for quick and easy 24/7 access from any location.

As an award-winning UK vendor for document management solutions, Storetec has more than 15 years' experience handling sensitive business-critical information. The company has worked with huge clients, including the NHS and Virgin Media, and has met stringent security requirements to become ISO 27001 certified.

Exclusive to Giacom in the CSP market, Document Management enables users to easily upload scanned documents into their organisational database, customise the index fields and enable OCR (optical character recognition) making it text-searchable, and restrict or allow users from accessing sensitive documents by enabling user privileges. Available in two storage amounts, resellers can upgrade their customers at any time.

Mike Wardell, CEO at Giacom, said: "Storetec has been a vendor of choice for Giacom for some time. Their Document Management service will provide safe, secure storage and 24/7 document access to end users who may not have a cloud-based, SaaS solution in place. It's perfect for resellers who service industries with stringent security and compliance legislation."

"We're thrilled to partner with Giacom and bring our document management solution exclusively to their 5,000+ resellers," said Dave Wilkinson, Sales Director at Storetec. "We believe that Document Management will be hugely popular with their client base as it's a perfect addition to their existing software portfolio. We hope this is the beginning of a long and lasting relationship with Giacom."

As the number one Cloud Distributor for SMEs in the UK, Giacom is committed to bringing its resellers leading cloud services from world-class vendors into the marketplace. Resellers can purchase Document Management in the Giacom Cloud Market.

[1] 'The future has no paper: How SMEs can take their first steps towards a paperless office' - smallbusiness.co.uk