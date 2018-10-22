Punch Neoprene Handbags Now Available in the UK

LONDON, October 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Australian cult favourite Punch Neoprene has brought its signature handbags to the UK. Launched in June this year, the range is now sold in high street boutiques and contemporary gift shops, and also available online at http://www.punchneoprene.co.uk. Driven by sophistication and simplicity, Punch Neoprene's vision was to create a minimal and polished bag that would be light with attitude. Made with neoprene fabric and strong rope to showcase - Punch Neoprene was born.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772228/Punch_Neoprene_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772229/PUNCH_neoprene_Tote_bag.jpg )



With 92% of customers re-ordering after an excellent sell through, Punch Neoprene's launch in the UK can be marked as a clear success. The product is made from 4mm thick durable Neoprene fabric. This makes it lightweight, waterproof material that's easy to clean and machine washable. With reinforced metal eyelets where the rope passes through the Neoprene, the bag is sturdy and is secured by rust and tarnish-free press studs. This durability is maintained through stainless steel spring eye tack hook and a plastic zipper to secure the coin purse with strong rope handles and coin purse lead.

Every bag complements a strong, lightweight design and a unique touch, staying true to the Punch Neoprene ethos that its bags embody who a woman is and what she needs. With the goal of becoming a go-to everyday tote, a Punch Neoprene bag is a light carryall bag with a removable and reinforced base that keeps its form and can be easily cleaned in a washing machine. All bags include a coin purse attached to the rope handle and placed inside, so the wearer can rest assured that their essentials are safe and sound.

Made from neoprene, with soft, sturdy rope handles, the new Punch Neoprene release in the UK slips easily from outdoors to sidewalks in a range of gorgeous on trend colours such as black, charcoal, grey, navy & metallic rose gold and silver.

SS2019 will reveal new neoprene reversible bright coloured tote bags and matching cosmetic bags, gym/overnight bags, alongside a range of Puffer bags in black, metallic silver and rose gold. To learn more about Punch Neoprene and to view the full collection visit: https://punchneoprene.co.uk/