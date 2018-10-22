Ratos AB: HENT signs contract worth approximately NOK 1bn

Press release 22 October 2018

HENT, a leading Norwegian construction company focused on the construction of public and commercial real estate, has signed a contract for a large project in Oslo. HENT will build parts of new Livsvitenskapsbyggetat Oslo University on commission for Statsbygg. The order value amounts to approximately NOK 1bn.

Statsbygg has commissioned HENT to build parts of future Livsvitenskapsbygget at Oslo University. The new faculty is a partnership project that covers about 66,700 square meters. The contract relates to the so-called partnership agreement and means that HENT, Statsbygg and other stakeholders will be included in the planning of the construction project.

"This is an important and demanding project that fits well based on our skills and capabilities. We are very proud and pleased that Statsbygg has chosen us as entrepreneurs for this particular project," says Jan Jahren, CEO of HENT.

Ratos invested in HENT in 2013 with an ownership of 73%. HENT has approximately 870 employees and reported sales of NOK 7,034m and EBITA of NOK 253m in 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Mårten Bernow, Director Ratos, +46 72 241 97 42

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and Press Ratos, +46 70 868 40 50





Financial calendar from Ratos:

Interim report January-September 2018 25 October 2018

Year-end report 2018 15 February 2019





Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 12 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Construction, Industrials and Consumer goods/retail. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 12,300 employees.

