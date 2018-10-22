Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Unaudited 3Q 2018 Results 22-Oct-2018 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | October 22, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces Unaudited 3Q 2018 Results Krasnodar, Russia (22 October, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces its unaudited 3Q 2018 results prepared in accordance with IFRS1. Revenue increased by 8.4% from 286 billion RUB in 3Q 2017 to 310 billion RUR in 3Q 2018 on the back of significant LFL sales recovery to -2.0% compared to -5.2% in the previous quarter. The change of the LFL sales trend dynamics across all formats is the result of the improved CVP achieved through the new developments of the category management and promo activity. The best performance was demonstrated by "Magnit Cosmetic" stores - LFL sales reached 3.9% in 3Q 2018 on the back of 3.8% LFL average ticket growth and 0.1% traffic growth. During 3Q 2018 Magnit added (net) 482 stores. The total store base as of September 30, 2018 reached 17,442 stores (12,813 convenience stores, 457 supermarkets and 4,172 drogerie stores). Addition of selling space in 9M 2018 was 337 thousand sq. m. compared to 495 thousand sq. m.in 9M 2017. The quality of new store openings has improved which supported sales density growth of the new stores compared to the existing store base. All new stores are being opened under the new format with the improved layout, design, navigation and equipment. We have redesigned 380 stores in 3Q 2018. EBITDA in 3Q 2018 increased by 5.3% y-o-y compared to the negative dynamics in 2Q this year. EBITDA margin in 3Q 2018 was 7.0%. There was a seasonal decrease compared to 2Q 2018. Nevertheless, this year traditional seasonal decrease moderated. The 23.9% decrease of gross margin was largely offset by the cost optimization initiatives: payroll expenses due to the reduction in the number of the management personnel and the packaging and raw materials due to the introduction of the tender procedures and lower procurement prices. Net Income increased by 10% from 6.9 billion RUB in 3Q 2017 to 7.6 billion RUB in 3Q 2018. The key factor which impacted the more pronounced positive dynamics of net income compared to EBITDA in 3Q 2018 was the improvement of interest expense due to lower credit rates this year compared to the previous year. Net Income Margin in 3Q 2018 was 2.5%. *Olga Naumova, Magnit's Chief Executive Officer, said:* "At the first stage of transformation the key indicator of the positive dynamics for us is the like-for-like improvement. For the first time this year we see LFL trends changing. This improvement underlines that our customers respond positively to the implemented changes in assortment and approach to the promo activity. We are already seeing cost improvements and continue to optimise our efficiency to maintain EBITDA margin. Our transformation strategy shows first signs of recovery of consumer interest in our stores. We are confident that this is the solid base for further success of Magnit team". 3Q 2018 Monthly Operating Metrics: July Y-o-Y, August Y-o-Y, September Y-o-Y, % % % New Store 78 n/a 130 n/a 274 n/a Openings (NET) Convenience 43 n/a 86 n/a 181 n/a stores Supermarkets2 3 n/a (2) n/a (1) n/a Drogerie 32 n/a 46 n/a 94 n/a Stores Number of 17,038 n/a 17,168 n/a 17,442 n/a Stores (EOP) Convenience 12,546 n/a 12,632 n/a 12,813 n/a stores Supermarkets 460 n/a 458 n/a 457 n/a Drogerie 4,032 n/a 4,078 n/a 4,172 n/a Stores New Selling 27 n/a 37 n/a 84 n/a Space, th. sq. m. Convenience 15 n/a 31 n/a 66 n/a stores Supermarkets 5 n/a (4) n/a (3) n/a Drogerie 7 n/a 10 n/a 21 n/a Stores Total Selling 5,971 11.0% 6,009 10.0% 6,092 9.5% Space (EOP), th. sq. m. Convenience 4,108 11.0% 4,139 10.0% 4,205 9.5% stores Supermarkets 938 4.9% 934 3.9% 931 3.2% Drogerie 926 18.4% 936 16.8% 956 16.8% Stores Number of 389 10.8% 388 8.6% 360 7.0% Customers, million Convenience 330 11.2% 327 8.5% 304 6.8% stores Supermarkets 35 5.5% 35 6.4% 32 4.9% Drogerie 25 13.7% 25 13.3% 24 12.5% Stores Retail 104,856 7.3% 104,506 9.2% 95,888 7.4% Sales3, million RUR Convenience 79,317 8.2% 78,399 9.4% 71,966 7.5% stores Supermarkets 17,858 0.5% 17,962 5.0% 16,322 3.1% Drogerie 7,680 16.4% 8,145 18.1% 7,600 16.9% Stores 3Q and 9M 2018 Key Operating Metrics: 3Q 2018 3Q 2017 Y-o-Y, % 9M 2018 9M 2017 Y-o-Y, % New Store 482 853 n/a 1,092 1,638 n/a Openings (NET) Convenience 310 629 n/a 688 1,222 n/a stores Supermarkets 0 2 n/a 6 1 n/a Drogerie 172 222 n/a 398 415 n/a Stores Number of 17,442 15,697 n/a 17,442 15,697 n/a Stores (EOP) Convenience 12,813 11,743 n/a 12,813 11,743 n/a stores Supermarkets 457 432 n/a 457 432 n/a Drogerie 4,172 3,522 n/a 4,172 3,522 n/a Stores New Selling 148 243 n/a 337 495 n/a Space, th. sq. m. Convenience 112 190 n/a 247 389 n/a stores Supermarkets (2) 2 n/a 1 6 n/a Drogerie 37 51 n/a 90 100 n/a Stores Total Selling 6,092 5,562 9.5% 6,092 5,562 9.5% Space (EOP), th. sq. m. Convenience 4,205 3,841 9.5% 4,205 3,841 9.5% stores Supermarkets 931 902 3.2% 931 902 3.2% Drogerie 956 819 16.8% 956 819 16.8% Stores Number of 1,137 1,044 8.8% 3,257 2,988 9.0% Customers, million Convenience 960 882 8.9% 2,755 2,518 9.4% stores Supermarkets 102 97 5.6% 295 284 3.6% Drogerie 74 65 13.2% 208 186 11.6% Stores LFL Results: ************ 3Q 2018 - 3Q 20174 Formats # of Stores Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience stores 9,578 (0.5%) (2.2%) (2.7%) Supermarkets 407 (1.9%) 0.2% (1.6%) Drogerie Stores 3,288 3.8% 0.1% 3.9% Total 13,273 (0.2%) (1.8%) (2.0%) 9? 2018 - 9? 20173 Formats # of Stores Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience stores 8,259 (1.3%) (2.6%) (3.9%) Supermarkets 404 (3.1%) (1.1%) (4.2%) Drogerie Stores 3,157 3.7% (1.9%) 1.8% Total 11,820 (1.1%) (2.4%) (3.4%) 3Q and 9M 2018 Key Financial Results, million RUR ************************************************* 3Q 2018 3Q 2017 Growth Rate 9M 2018 9M 2017 Growth Rate Net sales 310,112 285,961 8.4% 905,374 840,985 7.7% Convenience 229,682 211,977 8.4% 673,330 623,793 7.9% stores Supermarkets 52,142 50,706 2.8% 151,209 151,170 0.0% Drogerie 23,425 19,996 17.1% 65,456 56,956 14.9% Stores Wholesale 4,863 3,283 48.1% 15,380 9,066 69.6% Gross Profit 73,996 73,285 1.0% 221,168 221,850 (0.3%) Gross 23.9% 25.6% n/a 24.4% 26.4% n/a Margin, % EBITDAR 34,781 32,582 6.8% 104,895 103,044 1.8% EBITDAR 11.2% 11.4% n/a 11.6% 12.3% n/a Margin, % EBITDA5 21,742 20,656 5.3% 66,608 69,391 (4.0%) Adjusted 21,742 20,656 5.3% 68,107 69,391 (1.9%) EBITDA EBITDA 7.0% 7.2% n/a 7.4% 8.3% n/a Margin, % Adjusted 7.0% 7.2% n/a 7.5% 8.3% n/a EBITDA Margin, % EBIT 12,127 12,208 (0.7%) 39,556 44,496 (11.1%) EBIT Margin, 3.9% 4.3% n/a 4.4% 5.3% n/a % Net Income 7,618 6,923 10.0% 25,383 27,672 (8.3%) Net Income 2.5% 2.4% n/a 2.8% 3.3% n/a Margin, % Notes: 1. This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation which came into effect on 3 July 2016. 2. Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals and/ or percentage change due to rounding of decimals. For further information, please contact: **************************************** Dina Svishcheva Head of IR Email: Chisty [1]ak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department Email: press@magnit.ru [2] Note to editors: **************** Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 17,442 stores (12,813 convenience, 457 supermarkets and 4,172 drogerie stores) in 2,866 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

