Montenegro's Ministry of Economy said the consortium provided the best conditions for the number of newly created jobs and lease payment, and in terms of technical and financial ability to build the plant.Montenegro's Ministry of Economy has announced that the consortium formed by Finnish utility Fortum and state-owned power provider EPGC is the winner of the 100 MW solar tender it launched in May. The ministry said the consortium offered the best conditions for newly created jobs and payment of land lease for the project, while also providing the necessary technical and financial capabilities. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...