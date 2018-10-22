

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro advanced against its major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The euro hit a 5-day high of 1.1549 against the greenback, from a low of 1.1498 hit at 8:45 pm ET.



The 19-nation currency strengthened to a 6-day high of 130.20 against the yen and a 2-1/2-month high of 1.1501 against the franc, off its early lows of 129.21 and 1.1450, respectively.



Against the pound, the loonie and the kiwi, the euro edged up to 0.8828, 1.5114 and 1.7509, reversing from its previous lows of 0.8804, 1.5067 and 1.7414, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 1.17 against the greenback, 132.00 against the yen, 1.16 against the franc, 0.90 against the pound, 1.53 against the loonie and 1.76 against the kiwi.



