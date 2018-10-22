Klaipedos Nafta: Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2018

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release activity results and financial information in 2018 according to the following schedule:

Date Reporting information

Within first 5 working days



of every month of 2018 AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and preliminary revenues for the previous month

31 January 2018 Interim financial information for the year 2017

27 March 2018 Audited financial statements for the year 2017

27 April 2018 Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2018

31 July 2018 Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2018