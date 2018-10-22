Klaipedos Nafta: Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2018

Correction: Interim financial information for the 3rd quarter of 2018 will be released on 25 October 2018
AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release activity results and financial information in 2018 according to the following schedule:
|Date
|Reporting information
|Within first 5 working days
of every month of 2018
|AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and preliminary revenues for the previous month
|31 January 2018
|Interim financial information for the year 2017
|27 March 2018
|Audited financial statements for the year 2017
|27 April 2018
|Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2018
|31 July 2018
|Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2018
|25 October 2018
|Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2018
Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594