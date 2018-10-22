Westcore Europe Welcomes Ian Morgan, Head of Transactions

Morgan's Extensive International Experience to Benefit Global Investor/Manager

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Westcore Europe has a new senior team member, Ian Morgan, who will serve as the firm's Head of Transactions. Mr. Morgan brings decades of experience managing real estate transactions, joint venture partnerships, due diligence, and financial analysis for some of the world's top REITs and private equity firms. Based in Westcore's London office, Mr. Morgan will assist Westcore Europe in acquiring properties that will generate attractive returns and deliver positive experiences for the communities in which they are located.

For nearly 25 years, Ian Morgan has managed real estate transactions and joint venture partnerships in Switzerland, Portugal, Italy, Spain, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, the Baltic States, the USA, and the UK. Prior to joining Westcore Europe, he ran his own London-based advisory business, where he focused on acquisitions for real estate equity funds and family offices. He has also served as the head of real estate for numerous real estate investment companies, private equity firms, and the third largest bank in Scandinavia. Mr. Morgan earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Carleton College, and a dual MBA/MA degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). He is fluent in Spanish and Russian, and proficient in French and Portuguese. He also took a sabbatical in 2004 to travel in the Himalayas and Southern Africa.

Daniel Barrington, Director of Asset Management at Westcore Europe, states, "Ian is a fantastic fit for Westcore Europe. His work and life experience demonstrates he is truly a global citizen. His international work will be a huge asset as Westcore continues to grow in our key European markets."

About Westcore Europe

Westcore Europe, part of the Westcore Properties Group, is a real estate investor-manager with a specialization in multi-tenant industrial, retail, and office properties. Globally, the company has over €1.5 billion in assets under management, €300 million of which is located in Europe. Westcore Europe has a consistent record of delivering high risk-adjusted investment returns to investors through effective asset management and operating strategies. Its clients include opportunity funds, real estate investment trusts, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Westcore Europe operates from four offices in London, Geneva, Berlin, and Vienna. For more information, visit http://www.westcore.eu/.

