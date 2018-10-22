KBC Establishes Energy and Sustainability Co-Pilot Hub in Singapore to Reduce Energy Intensity and Carbon Emissions in the Energy and Chemical Industry

SINGAPORE, October 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The hub will reduce energy costs and emissions of Singapore-based companies by 10 per centthrough delivery of energy management and optimization solutions and next generation analytics via the Cloud

KBC (A Yokogawa Company) today announced the launch of a new Energy and Sustainability Co-Pilot hub in Singapore to address the Singapore government's environmental sustainability initiatives.

The new Singapore-based Co-Pilot hub and team will build and adapt energy management and optimization systems, conduct research and development to create the next generation of energy analytics applications, and deliver KBC's cloud-based solutions.

The first solution to come from the Energy and Sustainability Co-Pilot hub is KBC's Energy and Sustainability Co-Pilot service. Co-Pilot securely connects KBC's energy and carbon emissions management software to data sources in an industrial plant creating its 'digital twin'. Through a combination of rigorous analytical technology and human expertise it determines how to help the plant reduce energy usage and emissions without affecting production goals.

Because Co-Pilot is delivered as a cloud service it makes adoption and compliance with regulation very simple, and it can be implemented and maintained with minimal impact on operating personnel and the plant. Oversight by KBC experts ensures that advice and recommendations are implemented, and capability is transferred to the sites over time. The solution works in real-time, continually monitoring and adjusting to changes in plant performance and external economics to help the plant achieve its full potential savings.

Co-Pilot is available immediately and will enable a plant to simultaneously optimize the supply, demand and re-use of energy. It has a modest set-up cost and a monthly subscription, which results in a risk-free cashflow positive program for customers. It will reduce site energy use and carbon emissions by around 10 per cent leading to significant economic returns of between 5 and 10 times the investment, driven primarily by lower operating costs.

"KBC is bringing new technologies, services and business models to Singapore, leveraging robust and secure cloud services at the high standard demanded by the Energy and Chemical industry. It will not only help Singapore's Energy and Chemical industry to achieve world leading levels of efficiency, but in turn will result in KBC expanding its team of experts already in Singapore," explains Andy Howell, CEO of KBC.

The impetus behind the Energy and Sustainability Co-Pilot hub is to enable Energy and Chemical companies in Singapore to comply with legislative requirements around energy and carbon emission reduction. KBC's parent company, Yokogawa, has a long history of co-innovation with industry in Singapore and a strong commitment to supporting achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and providing solutions to improve the energy and environmental performance of the industries it serves.

Yokogawa director and executive vice president, Satoru Kurosu declares, "I am confident that this initiative increases Yokogawa's ability to support our customers in Singapore in achieving their full potential in terms of energy savings and carbon emissions minimization. We intend to expand the use of the KBC Energy and Sustainability Co-Pilot hub to serve our customers in the nearby south-east Asia region and eventually further afield throughout the Asia-Pacific region."

The Singapore Government has a strong philosophy of environmental sustainability. "Singapore is accelerating efforts to reduce carbon emissions and encourage energy efficiency across industries, as part of our commitment towards climate change. KBC's new Energy and Sustainability Co-Pilot hub will complement our sustainability goals, combining the latest digital technologies and their operational know-how to partner businesses along this journey," said Mr Lim Kok Kiang, assistant managing director, Singapore Economic Development Board.

Interested parties may contact KBC directly or channel enquiries through Yokogawa Engineering Asia.

For more information, please visit http://www.kbc.global/co-pilot.