PrimeRevenue Announces Financial Institution Reseller Programme

Market-leading working capital solutions now available for financial institutions to offer cost-effective, scalable trade finance solutions to their enterprise clients

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when financial institutions are seeking a fast track to trade finance innovation, PrimeRevenue, Inc. , the leading provider of working capital financial technology solutions, is now making both its technology and best practices available to major financial institutions across the globe.

PrimeRevenue today announces the launch of a new comprehensive reseller programme designed to enable global financial institutions (FIs) to better compete for supply chain finance opportunities. "A financial institution will invest millions of dollars and years of time to build and maintain their own working capital technology solutions," states PJ Bain, CEO of PrimeRevenue. "PrimeRevenue is offering these institutions a more cost-effective, scalable approach by opening access to a complete set of technology-enabled solutions for the banking industry."

Previously, PrimeRevenue offered FIs the option for expanding their portfolios by funding programmes originated through or alongside PrimeRevenue's proprietary origination channel. Now, FIs have another option for offering their enterprise customers market-leading solutions: independently managing the sales and operations process by licensing PrimeRevenue's working capital solutions, including expert training, analytics and operational support.

"As a former banker, I know first-hand the internal struggles FIs experience to build, maintain and advance cutting-edge technology solutions," adds PrimeRevenue's Executive Vice President, Global Head of Funding Dominic Capolongo. "PrimeRevenue's comprehensive reseller programme allows FIs to instantly access our suite of cloud-enabled technology and best practices designed to accelerate client service capabilities."

PrimeRevenue counts more than 60 global financial institutions as funders on its supply chain finance platforms. The company has worked with several major FIs over the past 15 years to co-design and perfect their reseller programme, including the provision of services to accelerate FI reseller success. Today, PrimeRevenue takes the next step in bridging the gap between the ground-breaking world of fintech and the technology limitations of the traditional FI community.

About PrimeRevenue

PrimeRevenue's supply chain finance (reverse factoring) solutions help organisations in 70+ countries optimise their working capital to efficiently fund strategic initiatives, gain a competitive advantage and/or strengthen their supply chains. As the leading provider of working capital financial technology solutions, PrimeRevenue's diverse multi-funder platform processes more than $200 billion USD in payment transactions per year. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Melbourne. Additional information about PrimeRevenue can be found at www.primerevenue.com | Twitter: @primerevenue | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue .

