Atos equips French Navy's ships with its new speed measurement solution

Paris, 22 October 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announces that its new generation of electromagnetic speed log, the LMN6, has been chosen by the French Navy to equip its ships and provide an even more accurate and secure way to measure their speed.

The new features of the LMN6 make it possible to support the digital transition of combat ships while remaining compatible with previous versions.

LMN6, a new generation of electromagnetic speed log

With up to two speed sensors (single or double axis), to ensure extremely accurate measurements the LMN6 not only measures longitudinal and transversal speeds but also allows for speed and distance information to be transmitted. Multiple sensors ensure continuity - in the case that one of the sensors fails, another will take over.

A color touchscreen makes it easy to use and read ,

A semi-automatic calibration by GPS enables faster installation of the log in the vessel,

A programmable console mounted directly on the device speeds up the installation and verification processes ,

An Ethernet connection provides access to information from anywhere on the ship and securely thanks to access authorization management. The LMN6 complies with the Information Systems Security (ISS) standards.

The LMN6 will be installed at the end of the year on various-sized ships and used for different missions, such as La Fayette class frigates, Horizon-class frigates, surveillance frigates, Avisos and mine hunters.

The French Navy has been working for almost 50 years with Atos' BEN Marine navigation instruments. Their robustness and reliability are a sign of confidence for the French Navy. Thus, the LMN6, the new generation of electromagnetic speed log, reflects this continuity, to meet the operational maintenance needs of the French Navy.

BEN Marine, Atos' range of navigation instruments

As the heir to Julien's navigation instruments workshop in Marseille (Bianchetti brand since 1822), BEN Marine was founded in 1962 to develop electromagnetic logs and flow meters. Today, BEN Marine is a robust and secure range of navigation solutions dedicated to maritime forces and merchant fleets, as part of Atos' portfolio of offerings. BEN Marine solutions are present in over 40 countries and via 50 distributors. To learn more about the BEN Marine range, click here (https://atos.net/en/products/defense-mission-critical/ben-marine-navigation-instruments).

The LMN6 and the BEN Marine range of solutions will be showcased at Euronaval (https://www.euronaval.fr/9-visitors) in Paris Le Bourget [Hall 2, stand G38], 23-26 October 2018.

