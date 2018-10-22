

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's money supply growth weakened in September, the Swiss National Bank reported Monday.



The broad monetary aggregate, M3 climbed 2.3 percent year-on-year after rising 2.5 percent a month ago.



Likewise, the narrow measure, M1, growth slowed to 4.8 percent from 5 percent in the previous month. At the same time, annual growth in M2 held steady at 2.6 percent.



On the other hand, currency in circulation grew at a much faster rate of 6.2 percent after climbing 1.3 percent in August.



