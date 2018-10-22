

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) announced Monday data from two CheckMate studies of Opdivo (nivolumab).



The company announced new data from a cohort of the CheckMate -142 study in which Opdivo plus low-dose Yervoy (ipilimumab) demonstrated durable clinical benefit as a first-line treatment in patients with microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or DNA mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) metastatic colorectal cancer or mCRC.



CheckMate -142 is an international Phase 2, multi-cohort, open-label, non-comparative trial of Opdivo, or Opdivo combinations, in recurrent or metastatic MSI-H and non-MSI-H colorectal cancer. The primary endpoint is investigator-assessed ORR using the Response Evaluation Criteria In Solid Tumors (RECIST) version 1.1.



Separately, Bristol-Myers announced four-year data from the Phase 3 CheckMate -067 clinical trial - the longest follow-up to date - which continues to demonstrate durable, long-term survival benefits with the first-line combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab), versus Yervoy alone, in patients with advanced melanoma.



Both data, from CheckMate -142 and CheckMate -067, will be featured at the European Society for Medical Oncology or ESMO 2018 Annual Congress in Munich, Germany.



