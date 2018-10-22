

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced Monday positive results from the Phase III IMpower130 study of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) plus chemotherapy for the initial (first-line) treatment of people with previously untreated metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.



Mpower130 is a Phase III, multicenter, open-label, randomized study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Tecentriq in combination with carboplatin and nab-paclitaxel versus chemotherapy (carboplatin and nab-paclitaxel) alone for chemotherapy-naïve patients with stage IV non-squamous NSCLC.



The analysis showed that Tecentriq plus chemotherapy helped people live significantly longer compared to chemotherapy alone in the intention-to-treat wild-type or ITT-WT population. The Tecentriq-based combination also significantly reduced the risk of disease worsening or death compared to chemotherapy alone in the ITT-WT population.



Safety for the Tecentriq plus chemotherapy combination appeared consistent with the known safety profile of the individual medicines, and no new safety signals were identified with the combination.



Sandra Horning, chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development, said, 'Initial treatment with this Tecentriq-based combination provided a significant survival benefit for people with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, the most common form of lung cancer.'



Data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology or ESMO 2018 Congress on October 22.



