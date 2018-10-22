

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced Monday a new data analysis of COMBI- AD, a phase III multi-center study evaluating Tafinlar (dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist (trametinib) in stage III adjuvant resected BRAF V600-mutant melanoma.



With extended study follow up, Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist continued to show more than 50% risk reduction in relapse free survival or RFS versus placebo in patients with resected BRAF V600-mutant stage III melanoma.



The updated COMBI-AD data was also used to generate a statistical cure-rate model that estimated the fraction of patients who may not relapse.



These data were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology in Munich, Germany and simultaneously published in The Journal of Clinical Oncology.



Samit Hirawat, MD, Head, Novartis Oncology Global Drug Development, said, 'The data generated from the COMBI-AD study have the ability to transform treatment decisions for patients with BRAF V600 melanoma. Not only do the results from the extended analysis continue to provide confirmation of the long-term benefit with adjuvant Tafinlar and Mekinist, but the comprehensive biomarker analysis of the largest adjuvant dataset to date highlight important prognostic information to identify patients at higher risk of relapse.'



