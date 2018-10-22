Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 22, 2018 Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that Bedford Row Capital Advisers Ltd has been granted the status of a Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market in Estonia. Nasdaq Baltic First North is a growth market designed for ambitious small and medium-sized companies in the Baltics. In addition to giving access to capital, First North helps to raise the profile and trustworthiness of the company and thus supports in entering new markets. The certified adviser's role is to guide growth companies through the application process and ensure that the companies fulfil all the requirements of First North rules on a continuous basis. "It's a great signal for us that a U.K. based financial advisory company sees value of guiding companies to the Baltic First North market," said Kaarel Ots, the CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. "Our market has numerous advantages which also foreign companies should use more often. Having Bedford Row Capital Advisers as our First North advisor, I'm sure our offering will become better known abroad." "We're happy to join the Nasdaq Tallinn First North advisers' family. Our speciality are bonds and listing them on the public market, therefore we're hoping to guide companies to the First North bond market already in the near future," said Scott Levy, the CEO of Bedford Row Capital Advisers. Bedford Row Capital Advisers are fixed income specialists and is one of a select group of non-bank lead managers and arrangers of listed debt securities in Europe. Their focus is on helping SMEs to raise finance by issuing bonds. In 2016 they listed 15 bonds and in 2017 14 new bonds - helping businesses grow, and creating new opportunities for investors. In 2018, they have extended their focus to include acting as lead manager for the first European sukuk platform and a multi-currency commercial paper programme. First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges at Nasdaq. It does not have the legal status as a regulated market in the EU. The regulatory demands are less extensive than on the regulated market and hence there is a higher risk connected to investments on First North. This can also mean higher earnings potential on investments. First North provides a large investor base since it operates on the same trading and settlement systems as the Baltic regulated market. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com. Media relations: Ott Raidla +372 5552 4824 ott.raidla@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.