BlissCo Appoints New CFO to Take Company Through Next Phase of Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2018(CSE: BLIS) (OTCQB: HSTRF) (FRA: GQ4B), ("BlissCo") or the ("Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Archibald as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.



Ms. Archibald is a seasoned executive with over two decades of experience in complex, multi-national public and private companies across a broad range of industries including most recently, the pharmaceutical industry.

During her tenure at Correvio Pharma Corp. ("Correvio"), a Nasdaq and TSX-traded pharmaceutical company, where she served as CFO and Chief Business Operations Officer, Ms. Archibald completed multiple business development and financing transactions that raised over $200 million. Prior to joining Correvio, Ms. Archibald managed the accounting operations at the corporate office of The Jim Pattison Group, the second largest private company in Canada.

"We are thrilled that Jennifer is joining our team as CFO. Her vast experience in capital markets, corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and financial management will help to accelerate BlissCo's growth," said Damian Kettlewell, CEO and Founder of BlissCo Cannabis Corp. "Her background in the pharmaceutical industry and understanding of the unique challenges of high-growth, startup stage, global organizations will be a tremendous asset to BlissCo."



"I am elated to join the growing BlissCo team at such an exciting time," said Ms. Archibald. "With opportunities abound, the Company is poised for significant growth in a rapidly developing industry. I look forward to working with the team to create meaningful shareholder value during this dynamic period of growth in the sector."

Ms. Archibald was the recipient of Business in Vancouver's BC CFO Award in 2016 and Top 40 Under 40 award in 2014 for her role in transforming Correvio into a revenue generating international specialty pharmaceutical company. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia in Canada.

Ms. Archibald replaces Sean Ty, who served as interim CFO, and who will continue in his role as the Company's Controller. The Company would like to thank Mr. Ty for his dedication to the Company and acting as its interim CFO.

About BlissCo Cannabis Corp.

BlissCo Cannabis Corp. (CSE: BLIS) (OTCQB: HSTRF) (FRA: GQ4B) is a wellness-focused, ACMPR licensed producer and future distributor of ultra-premium cannabis. The company sits at the heart of an international ecosystem and is focused on the success of its domestic and global partnerships.

BlissCo leverages the latest technology and is continuously developing its network of top-tier industry experts to drive the success of its brand and channels, moving premium Canadian cannabis to local and international markets.

BlissCo is backed by an experienced team that is deeply in tune and integrated with industry partners and BlissCo's future patients and customers.

Learn more: BlissCo.com

