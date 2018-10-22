HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Raymond Yip (centre) unveils details of the eighth Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference at today's press briefing, joined by Frankie Yick (L), Legislative Councillor of Hong Kong for the Transport Constituency and Chairman of the HKTDC Logistics Services Advisory Committee; and Simon Wong (R), Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong R&D Centre for Logistics and Supply Chain Management Enabling Technologies.



HONG KONG, Oct 22, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The eighth Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference (ALMC), the industries' annual signature event jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), will be held on 20-21 Nov at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). This year's ALMC will focus on three key areas - Asian connectivity, new retail revolution and its implications to logistics, and logistics technology - and examine their respective impacts on the industry. About 70 luminaries from the logistics and maritime sectors will share their insights at the conference, which is expected to attract over 2,000 industry players from more than 30 countries and regions."Asian countries and regions are now pushing forward various trade agreements and regional development strategies, including the Hong Kong-ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] Free Trade Agreement signed last year, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development plan, and the China-Singapore Initiative on Strategic Connectivity," said HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Raymond Yip. "Under the Belt and Road Initiative, many major infrastructure projects, including new road transport systems and port developments, have been kick-started, with a number of them already completed. Such projects foster the development of trade and logistics in Asia, driving better connectivity within the regional supply chain."According to the World Trade Organization's recently published World Trade Report 2018, global trade is expected to grow by 1.8-2% annually between 2016 and 2030, with developing countries' share of global trade increasing from 46% in 2015 to 57% by 2030. According to Mr Yip, this shows that emerging markets, spearheaded by the Chinese mainland, the Asia-Pacific region and countries in the ASEAN bloc, will be a major driving force behind global trade growth, spurring continued expansion of the region's logistics sector. In addition, the rapid growth of e-commerce and new logistics technologies will create enormous opportunities for the logistics and maritime industries.Industry Experts Examine a New Era for LogisticsSome 70 highly respected industry experts will speak at the ALMC, with Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), delivering the keynote address at the opening session. Among the highlights will be the two plenary sessions. On 20 Nov, "Boosting Asian Connectivity for a New Regional Economic Order" will explore how the integration of railroad, road, maritime and air freight capabilities in Asia will impact on the region's logistics and maritime industry. Karen Reddington, President, Asia-Pacific Division, FedEx Express will be among the panel speakers at the first plenary session.In the age of e-commerce, the mode of delivery in the logistics supply chain has been undergoing rapid change. The second plenary session, "Online Shopping Revolutionising Logistics & Supply Chain Management" on 21 Nov, will look at how innovative technologies are offering advantages for the logistics industry and helping companies capture the latest online-to-offline (O2O) opportunities. Chaired by Fox Chu, Partner, McKinsey & Company, the panel will feature speakers including Yang Haifeng, General Manager, Value Supply Chain Department, JD Logistics, and Cissy Chan, Executive Director, Commercial, Airport Authority Hong Kong.Exploring the Latest Industry IssuesAlongside the plenary sessions, other forums will cover topical issues relating to supply-chain management and logistics, as well as the air freight and maritime industries. Topics to be covered include cold-chain logistics, e-commerce, the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) new air cargo security requirements and logistics technology in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Exhibitions and networking receptions will be staged alongside the conference to provide participants with a more complete picture of the latest market intelligence and business opportunities.Insights into Regional CooperationThis year's ALMC sees various regional forums being organised to present the latest developments in regional logistics and economic cooperation. The city of Zhuhai will focus on logistics and trading opportunities brought about by the development of the Greater Bay Area and the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. A forum jointly organised by the cities of Chongqing, Guangxi, Guizhou, Gansu, Qinghai and Xinjiang will assess the implications of an intermodal logistics network connecting the hinterland of the Chinese mainland and Southeast Asia, under the China-Singapore Initiative on Strategic Connectivity. A first-time organiser of a regional forum, E'Zhou will discuss its vision to work as an air freight hub for China and Eurasia, while CN (Canadian National Railway) will for the third time organise a regional forum at ALMC, showcasing its latest global refrigerated service and the seamless cooperation between its railway network and North American ports.New Tech Dialogue and Tech Demo SessionA new session, Tech Dialogue, launches this year, featuring Dean Croke, Chief Analytics Officer, Blockchain in Transport Alliance, and Sebastien Gendron, co-founder and CEO, TransPod. They will share the latest developments in blockchain technology and hyperloop transportation, respectively. A new feature at the ALMC exhibition is the Tech Demo Session, through which home-grown start-ups can introduce their innovative solutions for the industry.This year's exhibition will feature more than 100 exhibitors showcasing supply-chain management and logistics, maritime and related services, and providing professional services and solutions. To drive more business cooperation, more than 150 one-on-one business-matching sessions are being arranged to help exhibitors and participants foster business collaborations during the event.The forums will gather a range of noted speakers, including (in alphabetical order):- Cissy Chan, Executive Director, Commercial, Airport Authority Hong Kong- Dean Croke, Chief Analytics Officer, Blockchain in Transport Alliance- William Fairclough, Director, Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings Limited- Giovanni Gavarone, Managing Director, Penfield Marine (UK) Limited- Sebastien Gendron, Co-Founder and CEO, TransPod- Tim Huxley, Chairman, Mandarin Shipping Limited- Graeme Murray, Managing Director, Snape Shipping Limited- Henriette Van Niekerk, Director & Global Head of Dry Bulk Freight Analysis, Clarksons Platou- John Michael Radziwill, CEO, C Transport Maritime S.A.M.- Keith Reardon, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Product Supply Chain Growth, CN (Canadian National Railway)- Karen Reddington, President, Asia-Pacific Division, FedEx Express- Martin Stopford, President, Clarkson Research Services Limited- Roger Su, Executive General Manager, Cainiao Global- Suken Xiao, Vice President, Overseas Region, SF Express- Yang Haifeng, General Manager, Value Supply Chain Department, JD Logistics- Nissim Yochai, VP Trans Pacific Trade, ZIM Integrated Shipping ServicesFlagship Event for Hong Kong Maritime WeekALMC is a flagship event of the Hong Kong Maritime Week, organised by the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board. 