FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 22.10.2018 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PRICE TARGET TO 753 (770) P. - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PRICE TARGET TO 5000 PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - CREDIT SUISSE RAISES ASOS PRICE TARGET TO 6000 (5300) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - CS CUTS BRITISH LAND CO PRICE TARGET TO 620 (695) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES ASTRAZENECA PRICE TARGET TO 6500 (6400) PENCE - 'BUY' - HSBC CUTS ACACIA MINING PRICE TARGET TO 259 (262) PENCE - 'BUY' - HSBC CUTS CONVATEC TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 165 (245) PENCE - LIBERUM RAISES SAFESTYLE TO 'BUY' ('HOLD') - TARGET 80 (50) PENCE - PEEL HUNT RAISES ITE GROUP TO 'ADD' ('HOLD') - SOCGEN CUTS INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS PRICE TARGET TO 4500 (4900) PENCE - 'HOLD' - UBS CUTS UNILEVER PLC PRICE TARGET TO 4400 (4500) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES MAN GROUP TO 'BUY' - TARGET 190 PENCE - UBS RAISES RIGHTMOVE TO 'BUY' - TARGET 490 PENCE



