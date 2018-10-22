Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-10-22 / 11:08 *PSI delivers Depot Management System to MVG Mainzer Verkehrsgesellschaft mbH* *MVG Mainzer Verkehrsgesellschaft mbH (Mainzer Mobilität) has contracted PSI Transcom GmbH with the implementation of the PSItraffic/DMS depot management system for their bus and tram depot in Mainz-Neustadt.* The depot consists of a tram and bus area with 140 buses and 41 trams. The depot management system (DMS) is designed for at least 300 vehicles. The variety as well as the topologically complicated vehicle placement - including an underground parking lot for the buses - requires complex and sophisticated vehicle and block dispatching. PSItraffic/DMS will optimise the allocation of blocks to vehicles so that the capacity of the workshop is utilised, cleaning and fuelling intervals are carried out as planned and required and the down time of vehicles is minimised. The dispatching core applied for this is based on PSI's optimisation software, Qualicision, which finds a solution based on operational constraints within seconds. The order also includes the equipment of the depot and vehicles with locating components. In addition, PSItraffic/DMS contains interfaces to the timetable and roster planning, to the fuel data collection and driver information and to the Intermodal Transport Control System (ITCS), to SAP, to maintenance management and electro mobility charging management. With the new PSI system, the MVG will be able to further improve its working processes and information flow for and between the departments vehicle service, workshop and driver information. This will result in reducing operating and follow-up costs, and in increasing effectiveness and efficiency of operations and workshops. The MVG Mainzer Verkehrsgesellschaft mbH, a subsidiary of the Mainzer Stadtwerke AG, operates the bus and tram systems in Mainz and the surrounding area. The MVG transports about 175,000 passengers on workdays, more than 53 million annually. Based on its own software products, *PSI Group* develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (mining, metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 1,750 people worldwide. *www.psi.de [1]* *Contact:* *PSI Software AG* Karsten Pierschke Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Dircksenstraße 42-44 10178 Berlin Germany Phone +49 30 2801-2727 Fax +49 30 2801-1000 E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de End of Media Release Issuer: PSI Software AG Key word(s): Traffic 2018-10-22 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PSI Software AG Dircksenstraße 42-44 10178 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 2801-0 Fax: +49 (0)30 2801-1000 E-mail: ir@psi.de Internet: www.psi.de ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9 WKN: A0Z1JH Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 736019 2018-10-22 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6f53bb7017a04c156e58bdc65f656682&application_id=736019&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2018 05:08 ET (09:08 GMT)