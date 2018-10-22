sprite-preloader
22.10.2018 | 11:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2018

KN invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on theOctober 25th of 2018 at 16.00 (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by Company's General Manager Mindaugas Jusius who will introduce the performance and unaudited financial results of KN for the third quarter of 2018.

After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until October 24th to simona.backiene@nasdaq.com

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link:https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4473706499522812163You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company's website on www.kn.lt and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company's representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594


