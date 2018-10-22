Showtime18 Redefines Sales Enablement With Nearly 650 Attendees and Esteemed Roster of Speakers

Europe's largest sales enablement conference welcomed sales and marketing leaders for two days of innovation, inspiration, learning and fun

GHENT, Belgium, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Showtime welcomed nearly 650 registered attendees from more than 20 countries to Europe's largest sales enablement conference, sponsored by Showpad . Leaders from companies like Dow, Xerox, and TVH gathered at the Ghelamco Arena in Ghent, Belgium to share the latest sales enablement research, trends, and best practices and shape the future of the industry.

Inspiring Keynotes & Speakers

Showtime18 attendees learned from and were inspired by an incredible lineup of speakers - including SiriusDecisions Senior Research Director Peter Ostrow, acclaimed TED talk speaker, author and innovator Eddie Obeng and sales enablement guru Roderick Jefferson - who explored how today's buyers are changing and how sales enablement must adapt to meet their shifting expectations.

Attendees also heard from leaders at Deloitte, Salesforce, Coca-Cola, Pendo, Twilio, and PerkinElmer who shared inspiring stories of their sales transformation journeys and best practices for leveraging the latest sales enablement technology.

Sales and Marketing Excellence Award Winners

Showtime also recognized the industry's most innovative uses of sales enablement technology at the Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards. The winning projects represent best-in-class deployments of sales enablement technology and future of sales enablement and how technology can be applied to drive the industry forward.

An independent jury of sales, marketing, and sales enablement professionals evaluated dozens of nominations, assessing each project for creativity and innovation, quality, effectiveness, and execution to determine the five category winners. Showtime attendees voted live on October 17 to choose the Most Outstanding Project from among the five category winners.

Congratulations to the 2018 Sales and Marketing Excellence Award winners:

Business Impact: Arval (owned by BNP Paribas Group)

Brand Design and Visual Excellence: Croustico by Vandemoortele

Interactivity: DS Smith

Scaling Sales Excellence: Twilio

Best Sales and Marketing Partner: BBC

Sales and marketing leaders in North America are invited to attend Transform, Showtime's U.S. event and North America's largest sales enablement conference.

About Showpad

Showpad is the leading sales enablement platform for the modern seller. Showpad's all-in-one platform empowers sales and marketing teams to engage buyers by integrating industry-leading training and coaching software with innovative content and engagement solutions. The platform provides the most comprehensive collection of data about how successful salespeople interact with buyers, fueling Artificial Intelligence to discover, replicate and automate what works for top performers.

Showpad serves more than 1,200 customers across the globe, including Johnson & Johnson, BASF, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm, Bridgestone, Prudential, Honeywell and Merck. Founded in 2011, the company has headquarters in Ghent and Chicago with offices in London, Munich, San Francisco and Portland. To learn more about Showpad, visit www.showpad.com or follow Showpad on Twitter and LinkedIn .

