Bentley Systems, Incorporated, the leading global provider of comprehensive software solutions for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, has announced the winners of the Year in Infrastructure 2018 Awards. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley users advancing design, construction, and operations of infrastructure throughout the world.

Twelve independent jury panels of distinguished industry experts selected the 57 finalists from 420 nominations submitted by more than 340 user organizations around the world.

At a ceremony and gala at the conclusion of Bentley's Year in Infrastructure 2018 Conference, Bentley acknowledged 19 Year in Infrastructure Awards winners and six Special Recognition Awards winners.

Year in Infrastructure 2018 Special Recognition Awards winners:

Advancing Collaborative Digital Workflows in Rail and Transit

China Railway Engineering Consulting Group Co., Ltd. BIM Project for the Beijing-Zhangjiakou High-speed Railway Beijing, China

Advancing Digital Twins for Airports

Infraero Empresa Brasileira de Infraestrutura Aeroportuária Digital Airport-Londrina Paraná, Brazil

Advancing Digital Twins for Bridges

Composite Structures Lab, Chung-Ang University Innovative Bridge Maintenance System Using Digital Twin Model Seoul, South Korea

Advancing Digital Twins for Roads and Highways

Guangxi Communications Design Group Co., Ltd. BIM-based Collaborative Design and Construction Management of All Elements and Objects in the Lipu-Yulin Expressway Project Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China

Advancing Digital Twins for Tunnels

AECOM Tideway Tunnels C410 Central Contract London, United Kingdom

Advancing Digital Twins for Utilities Transmission and Distribution

POWERCHINA Hubei Electric Engineering Corporation Limited Cha'anling-Xiaojiazhou 220-kV Electric Transmission Line Project Xianning City, Hubei, China

Advancing Industrialization through Digital Components for Urban Infrastructure

CCCC Water Transportation Consultants Co., Ltd. - BIM Technology Application in the Municipal Infrastructure Phase 1 Project of Zhong-Guan-Cun Science and Technology Town Baodi District, Tianjin City, China

Advancing Digital Workflows for Asset Performance Modeling of Transit Systems

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. Nagpur Metro Asset Information Management System Nagpur, Maharashtra, India

Continuous Surveying in Constructioneering

Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC and Eye-bot Aerial Solutions Pennsylvania Chemicals Project Monaca, Pennsylvania, United States

The winners of Year in Infrastructure 2018 Awards for going digital advancements in infrastructure are:

Bridges PT. WIJAYA KARYA (Persero) Tbk Design and Build of Road Bridge at Teluk Lamong Port Project Gresik-Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia Buildings and Campuses Shalom Baranes Associates Cannon House Office Building Renewal Washington, District of Columbia, United States Communications Networks iForte Solusi Infotek iForte Fiber Management System Jakarta, Indonesia Construction AAEngineering Group, LLP Phase II of Pustynnoe Gold Plant: Modernization and Capacity Increase Balkhash, Karaganda region, Kazakhstan Digital Cities Yunnan Yunling Engineering Cost Consultation Co., Ltd. New Municipal Road Construction PPP Project of the Municipal Public Facility Construction Project of Guandu Culture New City Kunming, Yunnan, China Environmental Engineering PT. WIJAYA KARYA (Persero) Tbk Landslide Disaster Protection Project on the National Road Network Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia Manufacturing Digital Engineering (BIM) Center of Shenyang Aluminum Magnesium Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd. Alumina Refinery Project Cooperated between CHALCO and Indonesia Bukit Batu, West Kalimantan, Indonesia Mining and Offshore Engineering Northern Engineering Technology Incorporation, MCC SINO Iron Ore Mine Perth, Western Australia, Australia Power Generation Sacyr Somague Hydroelectric Use of the Foz Tua Dam Foz Tua, Alijó- Vila Real, Portugal Project Delivery AECOM Gaining New Perspective through ProjectWise Project Insights United Kingdom Rail and Transit Skanska Costain STRABAG Joint Venture (SCS) HS2 Main Works Lots S1 and S2 London, United Kingdom Reality Modeling Skand Pty Ltd Building Envelope Inspection Powered by Machine Learning and Reality Modeling for RMIT University Brunswick Campus Victoria, Australia Road and Rail Asset Performance CSX Transportation Annual Patch Rail Capital Planning Jacksonville, Florida, United States Roads and Highways Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak Sarawak, Malaysia Structural Engineering Shilp Consulting Engineers Alambagh Bus Terminal Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India Utilities and Industrial Asset Performance Oman Gas Company S.A.O.C. Asset Performance Solution for Reliability Management Al-Khuwair, Muscat, Oman Utilities Transmission and Distribution Pestech International Berhad Substation Design Automation for Olak Lempit Substation Project Banting, Selangor, Malaysia Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants MCC Capital Engineering Research Incorporation Limited 400,000 ton/day Water Supply Project of Wenjiang District, Chengdu City Chengdu, Sichuan, China Water, Wastewater, and Stormwater Networks DTK Hydronet Solutions Conceptioneering and Master Planning of Bankura Multi Village Bulk Water Supply Scheme Bankura, West Bengal, India

Bentley Systems has posted highlights of this year's winning projects on its website. Detailed descriptions of all nominated projects are in the print and digital versions of its 2018 Infrastructure Yearbook,which will be published in early 2019. To review the past editions of this publication, which together feature more than 3,500 world-class projects recognized in the Year in Infrastructure Awards program since 2004, access Bentley's Infrastructure Yearbooks.

About the Year in Infrastructure Conference andAwardsProgram

Since 2004, the Year in Infrastructure Awards program has showcased excellence and innovation in the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure projects around the world. The awards program is the only competition of its kind that is global in scope and comprehensive in categories covered, encompassing all types of infrastructure projects. The awards program is open to all users of Bentley software. Independent panels of industry experts select finalists for each category. Learn more.

Bentley's Year in Infrastructure Conference features a series of presentations and interactive workshops exploring the intersection of technology and business drivers, and how they are shaping the future of infrastructure project delivery and asset performance.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems is the leading global provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Bentley's MicroStation-based engineering and BIM applications, and its digital twin cloud services, advance the project delivery (ProjectWise) and the asset performance (AssetWise) of transportation and other public works, utilities, industrial and resources plants, and commercial and institutional facilities.

Bentley Systems employs more than 3,500 colleagues, generates annual revenues of $700 million in 170 countries, and has invested more than $1 billion in research, development, and acquisitions since 2012. From inception in 1984, the company has remained majority-owned by its five founding Bentley brothers. Bentley shares transact by invitation on the NASDAQ Private Market; strategic partner Siemens AG has accumulated a non-voting minority stake. www.bentley.com

Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, MicroStation, and ProjectWise are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

