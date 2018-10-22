

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Monday after Moody's Investors Service cut Italy's credit rank by one step to Baa3, but set the outlook for the assessment at 'stable', removing the immediate threat of a downgrade to junk.



A big rally in Chinese markets for the second day running on hopes for more stimulus also bolstered investor sentiment.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 17 points or 0.34 percent at 5,100 in opening deals after losing 0.6 percent on Friday.



Total eased 0.3 percent after it signed an amendment to its existing sale and purchase agreement for liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply with CNOOC.



Banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole were modestly higher while Societe Generale eased 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX