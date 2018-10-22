Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 October to 19 October 2018
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|15/10/2018
|FR0010313833
|10000
|96,7312
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|16/10/2018
|FR0010313833
|10000
|97,2247
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|17/10/2018
|FR0010313833
|10000
|97,6326
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|18/10/2018
|FR0010313833
|10000
|96,4612
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|19/10/2018
|FR0010313833
|10000
|94,0235
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|50 000
|96,4146
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/
