In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 October to 19 October 2018

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/10/2018 FR0010313833 10000 96,7312 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/10/2018 FR0010313833 10000 97,2247 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/10/2018 FR0010313833 10000 97,6326 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 18/10/2018 FR0010313833 10000 96,4612 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 19/10/2018 FR0010313833 10000 94,0235 XPAR TOTAL 50 000 96,4146

