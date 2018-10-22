

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices declined at the fastest pace in four months in September, the Central Statistics Office reported Monday.



Wholesale prices fell 2.6 percent annually in September, following a 0.9 percent drop in August. This was the biggest fall since May, when prices were down 3.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices decreased 2.3 percent versus a 1.3 percent fall a month ago.



In September, the price index for export sales decreased 2.5 percent, while the index for home sales increased 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX