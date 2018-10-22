sprite-preloader
PLENVU (NER1006) the First 1 Litre Bowel Preparation to Show Superior High-quality Segmental Cleansing of the Colon Compared to Standard of Care[I]

AMSTERDAM, October 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Norgine B.V. today presented new data at the United European Gastroenterology Week which show that for the first time, PLENVU (polyethylene glycol 3350, sodium ascorbate, sodium sulfate, ascorbic acid, sodium chloride and potassium chloride for oral solution) delivers superior, high quality segmental cleansing efficacy compared to MOVIPREP, SUPREP and CitraFleet[i].

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg )

This post hoc analysis compared the level of high-quality segmental cleansing attained by PLENVU versus its comparators MOVIPREP (2L PEG + Ascorbate), SUPREP (Oral Sulfate Solution) and CitraFleet (Sodium Picosulfate + Magnesium Citrate), using data from three Phase 3, multicentre, randomised trials: NOCT, MORA and DAYB.[ii],[iii],[iv]

[Table 1. Colon segments with Harefield Cleansing Scale score 3-4 (high-quality), per treatment, in three central reader-assessed phase 3 trials]

Phase 3 trial  DAYB                 MORA                          NOCT
                             Sodium
                             Picosulfat                                          Oral
                             e+ Mg                          2L PEG+              Sulfate
                   NER1006   Citrate    NER1006   NER1006   Ascorbate NER1006    Solution
    Split dosing
    regimen        PM/PM     AM/PM      PM/AM     AM/AM     PM/PM     PM/AM      PM/AM
    FAS: Patients,
    N              258       257        283       283       283       310        311
    FAS:
    High-quality
    segments, n    218/1290             653/1415  662/1415            621/1550
    (%) [P vs      (16.9)    134/1285   (46.1)    (46.8)    411/1415  (40.1)     563/1555
    comparator]    [P<0.001] (10.4)     [P<0.001] [P<0.001] (29.0)    [P=0.013]  (36.2)
    mFAS:
    patients, N    250       251        275       275       272       276        280
    mFAS:
    High-quality
    segments, n    218/1250             653/1375  662/1375            621/1380
    (%) [P vs      (17.4)    134/1255   (47.5)    (48.1)    411/1360  (45.0)     563/1400
    comparator]    [P<0.001] (10.7)     [P<0.001] [P<0.001] (30.2)    [P=0.005]  (40.2)
    Per-Protocol:
    Patients, N    172       207        220       218       232       233        239
    Per-Protocol:
    High-quality
    segments, n    158/860              536/1100  552/1090            568/1165
    (%) [P vs      (18.4)    111/1035   (48.7)    (50.6)    377/1160  (48.8)     526/1195
    comparator]    [P<0.001] (10.7)     [P<0.001] [P<0.001] (32.5)    [P=0.011]  (44.0)
    FAS, Full Analysis Set. mFAS, modified Full Analysis Set (FAS excluding
    patients who failed lab screening after randomisation and who also failed to
    take their study treatment). Per-Protocol (FAS with fulfilled entry criteria,
    who took greater than or equal to75% of both study preparation doses, had data
    for at least one of the primary endpoints, and no major protocol deviations).

Prof. Alessandro Repici,. Humanitas Hospital, Milan, Italy said: "These new data are significant because they demonstrate that PLENVU provides superior high-quality colon cleansing efficacy to commonly used alternatives. High quality cleansing is associated with higher lesion detection rates; therefore, patients should use a high quality bowel cleanser to facilitate early detection and removal of abnormalities in order to prevent colorectal cancer."

He added: "By reducing the amount of bowel preparation volume, PLENVU may improve patient experience and adherence to bowel cleansing instructions. Improved adherence to bowel preparation is known to reduce the need for repeat colonoscopy procedures, thereby reducing healthcare costs."

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer-related mortality in Europe, with over 447,000 new diagnoses every year.[v] Colorectal cancer is largely preventable, with early detection being associated with a 90% cure rate.[vi]

PLENVU is available in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and the UK via Norgine and in the US via its partner Salix Pharmaceuticals. Norgine is anticipating further launches in 2018.

Access the full release on

http://www.norgine.com

Media contact: Isabelle Jouin; +44-189-582-6237


© 2018 PR Newswire