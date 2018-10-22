BioClin Therapeutics, Inc., a privately-held clinical stage drug development company, today announced its participation in the BTIG Biotech Conference taking place at the Langham Hotel in New York.

Dr. Graeme Currie, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a panel "Targeted Oncology Therapies Material Advancements, Intriguing Potential" at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 25th

About BioClin Therapeutics

BioClin Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical stage biotechnology company developing a targeted biologic for the potential treatment of metastatic bladder cancer. The company is focused on fibroblast growth factor receptor 3, (FGFR3), a driver of metastatic bladder cancer and potentially other cancers. The company's lead program, vofatamab, also known as B-701, is the only known targeted biologic specific for FGFR3 in clinical development. BioClin has ongoing clinical studies in metastatic bladder cancer including vofatamab monotherapy, and vofatamab in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, as well as with pembrolizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. BioClin's website is: www.bioclintherapeutics.com.

