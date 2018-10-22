

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Dupixent (dupilumab) as an add-on maintenance therapy in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma aged 12 years and older with an eosinophilic phenotype or with oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma.



'Dupixent is now approved in the U.S. for two important groups of uncontrolled asthma patients - those who are moderate-to-severe with an eosinophilic phenotype or those with oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma,' said George Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron.



