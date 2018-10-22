Chart Industries and Celonis CEO to Speak at Oracle OpenWorld

Celonis, the leader in business transformation software, today announced that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS), a global leader in manufacturing highly-engineered equipment, packaged solutions and value-add services for the energy, industrial gas and biomedical industries, is leveraging Celonis to transform its core operational backbone including accounts payable, accounts receivable, and purchase-to-pay processes. Chart uses Celonis in conjunction with Oracle J.D. Edwards 9.2 and surrounding applications achieving significant business benefits quickly including reduced manual rework, increased working capital, and a better experience for its customers.

"I was introduced to Celonis when I heard their CEO speak at last year's Oracle OpenWorld, and I understood immediately that this was a game-changing technology that could accelerate our Digital Transformation efforts and quickly deliver business value," said Chart's, VP of IT, Bryan Turner. "Based on our initial success, we're now preparing to roll out across other departments to help us to achieve our broader end-to-end Digital Transformation goals, as we head towards our Digital Twin vision."

To learn more about Chart Industries' success, attendees of Oracle OpenWorld can go to the Executive Solution Session:

Session: Accelerated Business Transformation for a Superior Customer Experience Who: Bryan Turner, VP of IT, Chart Industries, Inc. Nikki Spillers, Director of North American Business Shared Services, Chart Industries, Inc. Alex Rinke, co-founder CEO, Celonis When: Monday, October 22, 12:30pm 1:15pm Where: Oracle OpenWorld, San Francisco

"It's a full circle moment for me to have met Chart Industries at Oracle OpenWorld a year ago and now they are a successful customer reaping the benefits of understanding and then transforming their processes," said Alexander Rinke, CEO of Celonis. "The past year with Chart going from never having heard of Celonis and process mining technology to a broader rollout is a good example of the transformative power of process mining technology. Once businesses see it, as Chart did, the possibilities for process improvements will become prioritized, achievable and real to them."

