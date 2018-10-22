NEC Energy Solutions, a global leader in the energy storage industry, announced three senior leadership appointments to further build upon its world-class competency of commercial excellence across the entire organization. Leaders assuming new or expanded responsibility in the organization include:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181022005084/en/

Erik Fogelberg, Vice President of Global Sales at NEC Energy Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

Erik Fogelberg Vice President of Global Sales. As a recognized commercial leader with extensive expertise in solar and energy storage, Mr. Fogelberg is the ideal choice to lead the NEC Energy Solutions commercial team. His most recent experience has been with Tesla Energy as VP Commercial Sales for the Americas. Prior to that, he was SVP Commercial Sales and Storage Solutions for Solar City. He also worked for MMA Renewable Ventures as Senior Director for Business Development. Mr. Fogelberg earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

As a recognized commercial leader with extensive expertise in solar and energy storage, Mr. Fogelberg is the ideal choice to lead the NEC Energy Solutions commercial team. His most recent experience has been with Tesla Energy as VP Commercial Sales for the Americas. Prior to that, he was SVP Commercial Sales and Storage Solutions for Solar City. He also worked for MMA Renewable Ventures as Senior Director for Business Development. Mr. Fogelberg earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Roger Lin Vice President of Marketing. Formerly Senior Director of Product Marketing at NEC, Mr. Lin is a pioneer in the energy storage category with more than fifteen years of experience in energy storage technologies and applications. Prior to joining NEC, he held roles at A123 Systems, a lithium-ion battery startup, YankeeTek Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund, and Saint-Gobain. Mr. Lin received his Master of Engineering degree in Materials Science from MIT, his Bachelor of Science in Ceramic Engineering from Rutgers University, and is an inventor on ten United States patents.

Formerly Senior Director of Product Marketing at NEC, Mr. Lin is a pioneer in the energy storage category with more than fifteen years of experience in energy storage technologies and applications. Prior to joining NEC, he held roles at A123 Systems, a lithium-ion battery startup, YankeeTek Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund, and Saint-Gobain. Mr. Lin received his Master of Engineering degree in Materials Science from MIT, his Bachelor of Science in Ceramic Engineering from Rutgers University, and is an inventor on ten United States patents. Jacques Goldenberg Vice President of Human Resources. As an experienced senior human resources professional with knowledge across all elements of HR, Mr. Goldenberg has a demonstrated record of results within large, global companies and experience with best in class human resources practices. His most recent experience includes Schneider Electric, where he spent four years working in France and the last three years at Schneider's Andover, MA location. Prior to that, he worked for Alcan Rio-Tinto, and earlier for a family owned enterprise. He has managed organizations in Europe, North America, South Africa and Asia. Mr. Goldenberg holds a Masters in Political Science from the Paris Institute of Political Studies and a Masters in Human Resources from the CELSA Graduate School Sorbonne University.

"We are transforming our company and culture to be more market focused while at the same time building world-class competencies in all functions that will drive commercial excellence across our entire organization," Said Steve Fludder CEO of NEC Energy Solutions. "Our goal is nothing short of market leadership. To accomplish this, we need to have better and earlier knowledge of market opportunities, more robust customer relationships, and more focus on talent development and leadership. The addition of Erik, Roger and Jacques to our senior leadership team gets us well on our way to accomplishing our goal of market leadership in the energy storage space."

About NEC Energy Solutions

NEC Energy Solutions designs, manufactures, and integrates smart energy storage solutions for the electric grid and applications with critical power needs. Its megawatt-scale energy storage and control systems provide greater stability to the grid while maximizing renewable generation. In telecom, datacenter, and other industrial applications, its high performance lithium-ion battery systems provide better value than traditional lead-acid batteries in tough, critical power applications. Learn more at www.neces.com.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

©2018 NEC Corporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181022005084/en/

Contacts:

NEC Energy Solutions

Roger Lin, +1 508-497-7261

rlin@neces.com