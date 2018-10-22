Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market analysis framework on the artificial sweeteners market. The client, a global corporation engaged in the production of artificial sweeteners, wanted to enhance the visibility of their brand in the global food and beverage industry by reaching out to the potential target markets. Furthermore, they wanted to develop a market analysis framework to focus on the right marketing initiatives on their target market segments.

The rising health concerns about the harmful effects of table sugar and an increasing trend of lifestyle diseases like heart diseases and diabetes are fueling the growth of healthy substitutes like artificial sweeteners. The key players in the global food and beverage industry are increasingly replacing sugar with non-nutritive sweeteners. The high demand from confectionery and soft drinks industries are expected to be one of the main growth drivers for artificial sweeteners market in the years to come.

According to the experts at Infiniti, "Market analysis framework helps companies get a sense of what is happening in an industry from the degree of competition within the industry, demand-supply statistics, future prospects of the industry taking into account technological changes, and the influence of external factors on the industry."

The market analysis framework helped the client successfully launch their product range and drive customer engagement across multiple channels. The client was also able to promote their newly introduced range of artificial sweetener by enhancing their brand visibility.

This market analysis framework provided benefits that helped the client to:

Reach out to the most likely buyers' segment through personalized campaigns

Understand the competitive dynamics of the industry

This market analysis framework provided predictive insights on:

Analyzing the demand-supply statistics

Focusing on the right marketing initiatives

