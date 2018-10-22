Ribbon Employees Give Back to Local Communities during "Ribbon Day" with Planned Volunteer Activities around the World

Team members in all regions celebrate company's commitment to community volunteerism by assisting and supporting local non-profits and charitable organizations

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that employees around the world will be participating in community volunteer activities as part of the company's first annual Ribbon Day. Ribbon Day is a Global Day of Service during which Ribbon team members will spend assisting and supporting non-profit agencies and organizations all around the world.

"October 30th will be the one-year anniversary of a historic merger of two former leading technology companies Sonus and GENBAND, resulting in the creation of Ribbon Communications - so we wanted to mark this special occasion by encouraging our employees to spend what is typically a work day giving back to the communities in which they live and work," said Fritz Hobbs, President and Chief Executive Officer for Ribbon. "Volunteering at non-profit organizations and helping those in need is something that many of our employees are already very passionate about and volunteerism is a big part of our commitment to supporting our local communities. Providing our team members around the world with the opportunity to spend the day volunteering at organizations that mean the most to them is really what Ribbon Day is all about."

"We are honored to have the continued support of the Ribbon, and former GENBAND team as they join us once again for their Global Day of Service. They have volunteered with us in a number of capacities over the last eight years, ranging from helping at our annual Food Aid BBQ to supporting us in our warehouse," says Jo-Anne Turple, Ottawa Food Bank's Volunteer Coordinator. "With 38,400 people in our community who require emergency food assistance from their food bank, we wouldn't be able to do it without the support of our volunteers like the employees at Ribbon."

Following is a list of planned volunteer activities in various global regions.

US

The Plaza Senior Living Center ( Richardson, Texas )

) Humane Society for Greater Nashua Animal Shelter

Restore (Habitat for Humanity) ( Nashua, New Hampshire )

) Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lowell

Lowell Transitional Living Center

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry ( Devens, Massachusetts )

) Cameron Senior Center ( Westford, Massachusetts )

) Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

Durham Life and Science Museum

Special Olympics of North Carolina

Hope Reins ( North Carolina )

( ) United Way - Teaming for Technology ( North Carolina )

) GrowNYC ( New York )

) Second Harvest Food Bank ( Santa Clara, California )

Canada

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board - Crystal Bay School for Special Education

for Special Education Ottawa Community Housing

Ottawa Food Bank

Ottawa Humane Society

Silver Spring Farm ( Ottawa )

( ) The Debra Dynes Family House ( Ottawa )

) The Ottawa Mission

The Shepherds of Good Hope ( Ottawa )

) The Peace Ranch ( Toronto )

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

The Queen Anne Royal Free CE First School (Maidenhead)

Team Volunteer Event (Swindon)

Business Run Charity - Relay for Cancer Research ( Prague, Czech Republic )

) Municipal Kinder Play Area Clean-up ( Russia )

Asia Pacific

Cross Roads Foundation ( Hong Kong )

) House with No Steps ( Australia )

) Make a Wish Foundation India

Andrew Charity Association Food Bank ( Taipei )

) Morib Beach Clean-up ( Kuala Lumpur )

Caribbean and Latin America

Elementary School Donation and Visit ( Mexico City )

) Lar Batista Esperança ( Brazil )

) Santa Isabel Casa de Repouso ( Brazil )

