Jumio Corp.: Jumio Stays Ahead of Fraudsters with Certified 3D Liveness Detection

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumio (https://www.jumio.com/), the leading AI-powered trusted identity as a service (https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/) provider, today announced the addition of FaceTec's ZoOm 3D Face Liveness Detection to its online identity verification suite. ZoOm's capabilities improve the security, speed and user experience for liveness detection of new users, providing an additional layer of assurance and fraud prevention for digital businesses during the account creation process. This further helps Jumio deliver a more definitive "yes" or "no" decision to our business customers on the identity verification transaction.

Jumio has long offered liveness detection as part of Netverify Identity Verification for both mobile and desktop users. Jumio adopted and integrated FaceTec ZoOm 3D Face Liveness Detection to better thwart fraudsters who are increasingly using spoofing attacks to acquire someone else's privileges or access rights. They do this by using a photo, video or a different substitute for an authorized person's face.

After rigorous testing of numerous liveness detection solutions in this quickly evolving space, ZoOm provided the most accurate and secure solution.

"In our tests, ZoOm quickly distinguished itself as the segment leader," said Philipp Pointner, Chief Product Officer of Jumio. "The interface is intuitive and the liveness detection AI is by far the strongest we have ever seen."

FaceTec recently announced that ZoOm is the first face biometric authentication software to achieve a Level 1 rating in the iBeta (NIST/NVLAP) Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) certification test (https://www.zoomlogin.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/FaceTec_ZoOm_iBeta_PAD-Level-1-Letter.pdf). The test determines the real-world effectiveness of anti-spoofing technology in compliance with the ISO 30107-3 global standard.

"More than 1,500 spoof sessions were attempted over six days of demanding testing and ZoOm achieved a perfect 100 percent anti-spoofing score," said Josh Rose, Chief Technology Officer of FaceTec. "Furthermore, the ISO 30107-3 standard requires test subjects be fully cooperative and provide any and all biometric data requested, ensuring the liveness detection is strong enough to combat complicit user fraud and phishing attacks."

"In addition to its anti-spoofing detection capabilities, FaceTec's liveness detection offers some very tangible benefits in terms of a more streamlined user experience and omnichannel support," said Stephen Stuut, Chief Executive Officer of Jumio. "ZoOm-enhanced liveness detection will be integrated within the Netverify solution at no additional charge to our existing customers. This integration improves the quality of Jumio's identity verification process which, in turn, provides a better onboarding experience and dramatically reduces the number of manual reviews performed by our business customers."



This new integration translates into a better and more accurate experience that helps digital companies increase their confidence that new users are who they claim to be during the crucial new customer onboarding process. The upgraded liveness detection functionality provides a more seamless experience that helps convert more legitimate customers and better flags suspicious accounts who attempt to spoof the liveness detection process. These advanced liveness detection technologies provide Jumio a significant competitive advantage in terms of speed, accuracy, and anti-spoofing capabilities.



For live demonstrations of Netverify's upgraded liveness detection functionality, please visit Jumio at Money20/20 USA (https://go.jumio.com/money2020-amer2018) (Booth 2135) this week in Las Vegas.

About Jumio



When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio is the creator of Netverify which enables businesses to increase customer conversions while providing a seamless customer experience and reducing fraud. By combining the three core pillars of ID Verification, Identity Verification and Document Verification, businesses now have a complete solution that allows them to establish the real-world identity of the consumer.

Leveraging advanced technology including augmented AI, biometric facial recognition, machine learning and human review, Jumio helps organizations to meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 150 million identities issued by over 200 countries from real time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, cryptocurrency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com (http://www.jumio.com).

About FaceTec



FaceTec provides class-leading biometric authentication solutions for mobile and web applications requiring certified, high-performance liveness detection. Leveraging decades of computer vision, artificial intelligence and advanced biometrics experience, FaceTec developed ZoOm, the iBeta PAD Level 1 Certified 3D face authentication platform for iOS, Android, mobile and desktop browsers/webcams. The only unphishable and unshareable biometric modality, ZoOm is ideal for onboarding and virtually any identity and access management requirement.

Founded in 2013 with offices in San Diego, CA; London, UK; and Summerlin, NV, FaceTec provides biometric security on five continents for organizations in financial services, mobile payments, border security, connected transportation and more. For more information and business inquiries, please visit www.ZoOmLogin.com.

