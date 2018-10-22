Quantenna Communications, Inc.: Spartan Essential Turn-Key Design Significantly Reduces Time-to-Market for Equipment Manufacturers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA), the innovator and global leader of high-performance Wi-Fi solutions, has introduced Spartan Essential, a fast to market turn-key design to address multiple consumer Wi-Fi applications such as mesh, access point for wired extenders and simple boosters for upgrading existing gateway wireless LANs. This new compact product eliminates the need for lengthy feature developments, testing and qualification by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) and software integrators.

Spartan Essential is a complete turn-key design that uses Quantenna's award-winning QSR1000 Wave 2 chipset solution and supports dual-band dual-concurrent 4x4 802.11ac and 2x2 802.11n. The Spartan Essential design offers the following advantages:

Compact and aesthetic industrial design

High-performance internal antennas

Single PCB design for reduced manufacturing cost

Quantenna SONiQ software for mesh networks

Easy-to-use Graphical User Interface (GUI)

TR-069 agent for remote management and firmware upgrade

Quantenna ViSiON for cloud-based monitoring and remote support

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC/EMI) Certification

"Spartan Essential is a ready design for fast deployment and completely changes our customers' manufacturing cycle time," said David Carroll, senior vice president, worldwide sales, Quantenna. "By developing new products and leveraging new technology innovations like Spartan Essential, we are shortening our customer's time to market, reducing NRE and lowering production costs."

