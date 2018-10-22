sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Quantenna Communications, Inc.: Spartan Essential Turn-Key Design Significantly Reduces Time-to-Market for Equipment Manufacturers

Compact Design with Exceptional Wi-Fi Performance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA), the innovator and global leader of high-performance Wi-Fi solutions, has introduced Spartan Essential, a fast to market turn-key design to address multiple consumer Wi-Fi applications such as mesh, access point for wired extenders and simple boosters for upgrading existing gateway wireless LANs. This new compact product eliminates the need for lengthy feature developments, testing and qualification by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) and software integrators.

Spartan Essential is a complete turn-key design that uses Quantenna's award-winning QSR1000 Wave 2 chipset solution and supports dual-band dual-concurrent 4x4 802.11ac and 2x2 802.11n. The Spartan Essential design offers the following advantages:

  • Compact and aesthetic industrial design
  • High-performance internal antennas
  • Single PCB design for reduced manufacturing cost
  • Quantenna SONiQ software for mesh networks
  • Easy-to-use Graphical User Interface (GUI)
  • TR-069 agent for remote management and firmware upgrade
  • Quantenna ViSiON for cloud-based monitoring and remote support
  • Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC/EMI) Certification

"Spartan Essential is a ready design for fast deployment and completely changes our customers' manufacturing cycle time," said David Carroll, senior vice president, worldwide sales, Quantenna. "By developing new products and leveraging new technology innovations like Spartan Essential, we are shortening our customer's time to market, reducing NRE and lowering production costs."

About Quantenna Communications
Quantenna.

Media Contact
Afsoun Mobini
+1 669 209 5618
pr@quantenna.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41bd1820-74d9-4708-b8b1-42bf0ae27346


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)