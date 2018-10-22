- White-labeling of multi-award-winning ARIC Fraud and Risk Hub increases access to industry-leading adaptive behavioral analytics -

Featurespace has launched ARIC White Label from Money 20/20 in Las Vegas, enabling multinational banks, payments companies, issuer processors and merchant acquirers to reduce risk and customer friction across all channels for their customers.

ARIC White Label delivers the full functionality of the award-winning ARIC Fraud and Risk platform including adaptive behavioral analytics and biometrics allowing processors and acquirers to offer their customers the industry's most advanced fraud and risk prevention tools. Fully brandable, ARIC White Label easily integrates into clients' systems to provide:

Multi-tenancy: Fraud detection strategies can be configured and simultaneously deployed, including rules and adaptive models at the individual merchant- and issuer-level, over specific groups and across entire portfolios;

Instant Onboarding: Clients can set templates for the levels of access provided to tenants;

Full Data Segregation: Tenants cannot access data of other tenants;

Complete control over rules;

Model deployment Featurespace's or customer's own; and

Reporting and Incident Management.

With ARIC White Label, clients can also incorporate and combine Featurespace's Adaptive Behavioral Analytics with their existing models to build profiles of normal behavior for every consumer and then deliver custom risk scores of each interaction at every touchpoint, ensuring the highest accuracy when determining if an event is genuine or fraudulent.

"ARIC White Label is deployed and powerfully delivering for our customers," said Dave Excell, founder and CTO at Featurespace. "Our technology will help to provide best-in-class fraud and risk protection for customers who might otherwise have not been able to benefit from the ARIC Fraud and Risk Hub."

