

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trend on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher on Monday.



The investors are again focusing on major corporate earnings reports. 3M, Caterpillar, McDonald's, Verizon, AT&T, Boeing, UPS, Ford, Microsoft, Merck, Twitter, Amazon, and Intel are the prominent companies due to report in the next days.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading higher. As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 109.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 10.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 55.50 points.



The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ending the day in negative territory.



While the Dow rose 64.89 points or 0.3 percent to 25,444.34, the Nasdaq fell 36.11 points or 0.5 percent to 7,449.03 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.00 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2.767.78.



On the economic front, Chicago Fed National Activity Index for September will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.18, unchanged from the prior week.



Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



In the corporate sector, Icahn Enterprises LP announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, American Railcar Industries, Inc. agreed to merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITE Rail Fund L.P., managed by ITE Management L.P., at a price of $70.00 per share, which is 51% above the October 19, 2018 closing price of $46.29. The transaction is valued at about $1.75 billion, which is a great result for all ARI shareholders.



Kimberly-Clark named Michael Hsu CEO, effective January 1, 2019.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with Chinese and Hong Kong shares rallying on hopes for more stimulus.



Chinese stocks surged for a second session. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 4.09 percent to 2,654.88, extending a 2.6 percent rebound on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 591.75 points or 2.32 percent to 26,153.15.



Japanese shares eked out modest gains on expectations that China will step up economic stimulus in the months ahead. The Nikkei average gained 82.74 points or 0.37 percent to end at 22,614.82 while the broader Topix index closed 0.15 percent higher at 1,695.31.



Australian markets fell notably. Australia's ruling Liberal Party was poised to lose a crucial by-election in Sydney that could rob the government of its one-seat parliamentary majority.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 34.60 points or 0.58 percent to 5,904.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 36.60 points or 0.61 percent at 6,006.20.



European shares are progressing. France's CAC 40 is climbing 19.43 points or 0.38 percent. Germany's DAX is up 73.02 points or 0.63 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 52.07 points or 0.74 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 50.27 points or 0.57 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 0.38 percent.



