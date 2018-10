NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) reported that its net profit for the second-quarter was INR 253 million, an increase of 25% over the same quarter last year.



EBITDA for the quarter was INR 771 million, an increase of 8% over the same quarter last year.



Revenue for the quarter was INR 5.509 billion, an increase of 14% over the same quarter last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX