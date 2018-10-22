Wall Street Horizon Announces Enhancements to its API and Web-Based Application 'Enchilada'

Institutional investors gain increased access to more than 40 event types across 7,000 global companies via a single platform

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2018 / Wall Street Horizon , the leading provider of market-moving corporate event data, today announced significant enhancements to its application programming interface (API) and graphical user interface (GUI) functionalities, as well as expanded access to corporate event data with the addition of 2,000 global companies to Enchilada, its customizable platform.

Wall Street Horizon's 'Enchilada' provides one point of access to highly accurate corporate event data, both forward-looking and historical. Clients can search more than 40 event types by ticker or create an unlimited number of portfolio watchlists. With the addition of new data types, such as class action lawsuits, movie and video release dates, same-store sales announcements and virtual shareholder meetings, investors can avoid missing critical market-moving events and take advantage of market volatility or circumvent related risks.

Event revisions, which are now available, filter event data to show only the changes from the current day or day prior. Movement around corporate events has proven to affect market volatility and with this new capability, users can get a comprehensive view of event changes and greater insight into a company's financial health. In the API version, all data can be accessed programmatically via XML.

"Since the launch of Enchilada in 2015, clients have increasingly had more efficient access to a wide variety of corporate event data, helping to inform their investment decisions," said Barry L. Star, CEO of Wall Street Horizon."Our latest enhancements build on Enchilada's previous success by making the system more comprehensive, and overall improving the corporate intelligence our platform brings to 30 million users worldwide."

Enchilada, which has reached a wider audience through partnerships with leading financial analytics and data platforms including Thomson Reuters Eikon and IHS Markit's Hub Horizon, is one of several delivery options available through Wall Street Horizon. The award-winning firm also offers low-latency and machine-readable data feeds.

Updates are free of charge to Enchilada subscribers. Learn more about Enchilada here .

