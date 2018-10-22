Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2018) - Universal Ibogaine, which is developing a diversified real estate portfolio with healthcare and detox related assets, has announced a company launch and private placement. The company's revolutionary treatment and recovery program, using the product Ibogaine, will initially focus on the opioid epidemic in British Columbia followed by North America.

The treatment developed and tested by Cancun, Mexico-based Clear Sky Recovery, has proven to be a superior alternative to standard treatment, medicines, and recovery centres, with success rates estimated at more than 50%. Clear Sky Recovery has successfully administered the ibogaine treatment thousands of times to its clientele including celebrities, socialites and other ultra-high-net worth individuals, for severe substance abuse disorders.

A key component of the Ibogaine treatment process is Ibogaine hydrochloride, a naturally derived substance found in the roots of the tabernanthe Iboga plant, native to west central Africa, which interrupts the process of active addiction both painlessly and rapidly. Ibogaine's documented anti-addictive properties have successfully eradicated up to 95% of the symptoms associated with opioid withdrawal, for substances such as heroin, fentanyl, oxycontin, methadone and the full spectrum of opiate and opioid drugs.

Ibogaine is covered in a recent episode of a Netflix original Pop Doc Series produced by BuzzFeed. The program, part 2, episode 7 entitled "Rehab Tourism" features a drug addict that successfully completes the Ibogaine treatment.

Shane Nyquvest, Founder and Chairman of Universal Ibogaine, has this to say about the documentary: "We feel empowered to see that Netflix and BuzzFeed have finally brought Ibogaine treatment to mainstream media. Ibogaine is not a miracle cure, but a proven successful detox treatment. Aftercare is the key component to rehabilitation. We are building a strong infrastructure to support aftercare including our HOPE program that will empower patients to regain control of their lives with dignity. With the opioid epidemic taking lives daily I agree with Stanton's sentiments that people are desperate, turning to detoxes in Mexico because nothing in North America has worked and that's really the biggest problem, we are not doing enough to give the millions of people now addicted to opioids the help that they need. The time is now to save lives, the opioid epidemic is engulfing entire nations and we don't have a moment to spare."

Universal Ibogaine Inc. has recruited Patrick Kroupa as their President. Kroupa, an internationally-recognized ibogaine treatment expert and an early internet entrepreneur and co-founder of MindVox, was a high functioning addict who utilized ibogaine to break his own 16-year dependence on heroin and cocaine. He was subsequently recruited by the University of Miami's, Department of Neurology, to work at their Ibogaine Research Project following FDA approval of clinical trials of ibogaine on human drug-dependent subjects in the USA. Unfortunately these studies were never completed after NIDA refused to provide further funding.

The company is currently raising gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million from a non-brokered private placement offering, available to accredited investors only, of up to 10 million units priced at $0.25 per unit with each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.50 for 60 months.

The company is in discussions to acquire Clear Sky Recovery and anticipates allocating funds to close this acquisition as well as acquire various real estate properties in British Columbia, which would allow the company to replicate the existing business model in North America.

The company will be holding a launch event on Tuesday October 23rd, from 4:00 to 6:00 at the Terminal City Club at 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.iboquest.com, contact either Christina Rao at 604-723-7480 or by email at christina@ascensionIR.com, or Brian Gusko at 604-727-1295 or by email at brian@ascensionIR.com.

