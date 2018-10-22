Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their competitor analysis study on the technology adoption of peer groups.The client is a renowned player in the US petrochemical industry and operates in more than 35 countries. In terms of revenue, the client was one of the top ten players in the industry. The foremost aim of the company was to develop a competitor analysis framework as the US petrochemical industry was going through a major transformational phase. With the increase in new opportunities, the client wanted to devise effective strategies to identify them and retain its position in the market. Moreover, to adapt to the increasing global competition, the firm required in-depth insights into the technological landscape and the level of adoption by its peers.

Despite witnessing phenomenal growth and sky-high profit margins for years, the global petrochemical industry is on the verge of a profound transformation. In the years to come, demand growth from emerging geographies is likely to undermine the value creation strategies of businesses. So, companies will have to follow a more disciplined approach to value creation, capacity additions, and business transformation. Market intelligence and advanced analytics play a prominent role in achieving a new level of business productivity.

Recent market conditions make it mandatory for businesses to analyze the global competitive landscape. Solutions such as competitor analysis help companies to scrutinize their competitor's actions and plan accordingly. Moreover, a competitor analysis template helps in identifying market trends and peer-group strategies.

According to the competitive intelligence experts at Infiniti's Research, "The economy is expected to shift from linear to a more a circular one and petrochemical industry players will have to focus on managing this transition."

The competitor analysis framework offered to the client helped them in gauging the competitive landscape by identifying factors that are beyond the control of the company. The company also gained insights and recommendations to tackle the unexpected rise in new entrants in the market. Furthermore, the client gained valuable insights on the technologies used by its competitors, globally.

Infiniti's competitor analysis framework helped the client to:

Develop an actionable competitor analysis template.

Identify new opportunities and maintain its position in the US petrochemical market.

This competitor analysis framework offered predictive insights on:

Gauging the competitive landscape.

Highlighting various technologies in their innovation and development stages.

