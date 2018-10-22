Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (U10G) Lyxor International Asset Management: Merger Announcement 22-Oct-2018 / 13:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Dear all, In order to improve economic efficiency and provide investors with an investment vehicle that is recognized internationally, Lyxor has decided to merge 2 ETFs, from a French SICAV fund "Multi Units France" to a Luxembourg SICAV fund "Multi Units Luxembourg". The funds will be merged at an exchange ratio of 1 for 1. You will therefore receive the same number of shares in the absorbing fund as you currently own in the absorbed fund. Each share class of this fund will be merged into an equivalent class (i.e. accumulation/distribution). When the sub-funds will be merged, the Absorbing fund will be listed on the same exchanges as the Absorbed Class on 26th October 2018 and will keep the same TIDM. Absorbed Absorbing Unit Class Unit Class (Until 25th (From 26th October October 2018) 2018) ETF TIDM Trading NEW ISIN ISIN Name currency SEDOL LYXOR U10G GBX BG0V4D5 FR0010961003 LU1407890620 IBOXX $ TREAS URIES 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist US10 USD BG0V4H9 FR0010961003 LU1407890620 LYXOR CRPX GBX BG0V4C4 FR0010737544 LU1829219127 EURO CORPO RATE BOND UCITS ETF - Acc Prior to the above mentioned merger: - The aforementioned Absorbed fund will be delisted from trading on the London Stock Exchange and all other markets on which they are quoting on the close of 25th October 2018 which will be the last trading day for the absorbed fund. - The Absorbing fund will be listed on the London Stock exchange on the open of business of 26th October 2018 and will keep the same TIDM than the former ISIN. ISIN: FR0010961003 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: U10G OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6274 EQS News ID: 736137 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2018 08:54 ET (12:54 GMT)