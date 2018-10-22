Imerys Kaolin announces price increases for kaolins in Paper, Board and Performance Minerals applications

ROSWELL, Georgia, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Imerys Kaolin announces price increases for its hydrous and calcined kaolins for Paper, Board and Performance Minerals applications, e.g. coatings, polymers, adhesives, pharmaceuticals etc.

Increases will be effective from January 1st 2019 and are subject to provisions in individual contracts.

Prices for hydrous kaolins will increase typically between 4 and 9% and prices for calcined kaolins will increase typically between 6 and 11%. Individual customers will be notified details of specific increase in due course.

Despite continued progress from Imerys' internal efficiency programs, it is not possible to mitigate the significant impacts of escalating energy costs and increasing inflationary pressures on general mining, manufacturing, regulatory and environmental compliance costs. In addition, 2018 has seen a decrease in the stability of consistent supply for many process chemicals, further driving exceptional cost increases. Customers purchasing on a delivered basis may see additional adjustments necessary to mitigate step changes in global and regional freight markets experienced through 2018 and into 2019. Imerys Kaolin continues to work with its haulage partners to offer highly competitive rates.

Imerys Kaolin remains committed to continued investment in its business to ensure the highest levels of product quality, stewardship and development to meet the future needs of its customers on a sustainable basis. Our goal remains to offer our customers cost-effective and value-added solutions.

Any questions from customers should be directed to their regular sales contact, and for any other enquiries or further information on Imerys Kaolin and its products, please visit imerys-kaolin.com.

Media Contact: Kelly Merriott, kelly.merriott@imerys.com