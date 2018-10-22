sprite-preloader
Pure Facial Plastic Surgery & Medspa: Dr. Briggs Cook Is Now a Member of Two Prestigious Surgical Societies

Certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and Specializing in Eye and Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Briggs Cook Dedicates Himself to Providing the Highest Standard of Patient Care

HUNTERSVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2018 / Dr. Briggs Cook - Founder and Director of Pure Facial Plastic Surgery & Medspa in Huntersville, North Carolina, is now a proud member of the American Society of Cosmetic Laser Surgery & American Society of Hair Restoration Surgery. Both memberships reflect his dedication to his craft and his advanced knowledge and skills in his field.

Dr. Briggs Cook offers an extensive range of surgical procedures from face and browlifts to skin cancer reconstruction and earlobe repair. The clinic also provides the best available hair restoration techniques, ensuring noticeable improvements in six months, with fast recovery times.

With over 16 years of professional experience, Dr. Cook is well-respected among his peers and patients as he continues to deliver consistent top-quality services.

About Pure Facial Plastic Surgery & MedSpa

Pure Facial Plastic Surgery & MedSpa is a premier cosmetic surgical center, located in Huntersville North Carolina that utilizes innovative technology to produce natural-looking results. Taking the time to understand his patients personal goals for cosmetic treatments, Dr. Briggs Cook uses advanced surgical techniques and high-quality products to ensure procedures are both safe and effective.

For more information, please visit:

Dr. Briggs Cook
https://drbriggscook.net

Founder and Director of Pure Facial Plastic Surgery & Medspa

SOURCE: Pure Facial Plastic Surgery & MedSpa



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/525972/Dr-Briggs-Cook-Is-Now-a-Member-of-Two-Prestigious-Surgical-Societies


