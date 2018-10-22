SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Facial Recognition Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report
This procurement report offers a detailed overview of the facial recognition market, including the latest innovations, growth opportunities and drivers, challenges, and coverage of the top suppliers in the market. This aids the buyers as well as the suppliers in taking critical decisions pertaining to the facial recognition market. This report also estimates sales potential of the different facial recognition applications in various geographies. Download a free sample to know more about this market's growth prospects and procurement challenges facing buyers.
"The buyers must disclose their data practices to users to inspire confidence and improve their brand image. This helps in upholding the brand integrity in this data-sensitive market," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.
Recent analysis of the market suggests that increasing instances of data breaches and cyberattacks in enterprises will pave the way for a steady growth of this category. Moreover, extensive application of the facial recognition technology to cater to the security requirement of the government, homeland security department, military, retail, and healthcare sectors will prompt the demand of this category. Not what you are looking for? Request for a free consultation and customize this report to suit your business requirements.
In order to maintain business continuity while maintaining the brand integrity, the investors must the best practices that are specific to this market and its dynamics:
- Maintaining privacy guidelines for commercial use of the facial recognition system
- Buyers should perform a comprehensive TCO analysis of suppliers' offerings to aid in the selection of the most feasible software application
|
SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help the buyers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Facial recognition market
Cost-saving opportunities
- Supplier side levers
- Buyer side levers
- Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
Best practices
- Procurement excellence best practices
- Procurement best practices
- Sustainability practices
Category pricing insights
- Total cost of ownership analysis
- Overview of pricing models
- Comparison of pricing models
