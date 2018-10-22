Eastnine AB will as from October 23, 2018, have a new industry classification. Please see details below. Instrument details: Short Name: EAST ---------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0002158568 ---------------------------- Order Book ID: 049615 ---------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 8000 Financials ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 8600 Real Estate ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB