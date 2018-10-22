

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With Election Day just a little over two weeks away, the results of a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll show voters are more likely to prefer the elections to result in a Congress controlled by Democrats.



The poll showed 50 percent of likely voters would prefer a Democrat-controlled Congress compared to the 41 percent that would prefer a Republican-controlled Congress. Another 9 percent said they were not sure.



Among a larger pool of registered voters, voter preference for a Democrat-controlled Congress narrows to 48 percent to 41 percent.



The Democratic advantage has narrowed from the 52 percent to 40 percent lead shown in a poll conducted last month, largely reflecting an increase in the percentage of voters that are not sure.



Democrats benefit from strong support among blacks, Latinos, women, and younger voters, while Republicans lead among men and white voters.



The poll showed members of both parties are enthusiastic about voting in the upcoming midterms, with 65 percent of voters expressing high interest in the elections.



'Midterms are about mobilization, and we are headed into the stretch run with unprecedented enthusiasm among both parties,' said Democratic pollster Fred Yang, who conducted the survey along with Republican pollster Bill McInturff and Hart Research Associates.



Seventy-two percent of Democrats have high interest in the upcoming elections compared to 68 percent of Republicans, potentially signaling a reversal of the longstanding trend of higher GOP voter turnout in midterm elections.



The advantages for Democrats shown by the survey come even though approval of President Donald Trump's job performance has reached a new record high.



The poll showed 47 percent of registered voters approve of the job Trump is doing, his highest rating in a NBC/WSJ poll since he became president.



Forty-nine percent of voters continue to disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, although that is down from 52 percent last month.



However, the survey showed that Trump's approval rating drops to a negative 45 percent to 52 percent among likely voters.



The NBC/WSJ survey of 900 registered voters was conducted October 14th through 17th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points. The margin of error among 645 likely voters was plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.



