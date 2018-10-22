

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc announced that the final closing conditions for the merger of equals between Linde AG (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK) and Praxair, Inc. (PX) were satisfied after the European Commission approved the buyer of Praxair's divestment business in Europe and the Federal Trade Commission provided merger clearance of the business combination in the United States.



The companies expect the transaction to close on 31 October 2018.



The closing process will occur in two steps, starting with the settlement of the Linde plc exchange offer to Linde AG shareholders, which has been accepted for approximately 92% of Linde AG's outstanding shares.



Linde plc expects that Linde AG tendered shares will cease trading at the close of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 26 October 2018 and that Linde plc shares will commence trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker symbol 'LIN' on 29 October 2018. Concurrent to the delisting of Linde AG tendered shares, the stock ticker symbol for Linde AG shares that have not accepted the exchange offer will change to 'LNA' and continue to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Shares of Praxair (PX) will cease trading at the close of the New York Stock Exchange on 30 October 2018 and trading in Linde plc shares is expected to commence on the New York Stock Exchange on 31 October 2018 under the stock ticker symbol 'LIN'.



Linde plc said it will seek inclusion in the S&P 500 and DAX 30 indices.



As part of the business combination agreement, Praxair shareholders will receive one share of Linde plc for each Praxair share they hold. Linde AG shareholders who accepted the exchange offer will receive 1.54 shares of Linde plc for each Linde AG share tendered. Shareholders with fractional shares will receive cash in an amount representing such holder's proportionate interest in the net proceeds from the sale.



Furthermore, Linde plc expects to achieve significant shareholder value through the realization of expected targeted annual synergies and cost efficiencies in the range of US$1.1 billion to US$1.2 bln to be achieved over approximately three years.



The Board of Directors of Linde plc consists of 12 members with equal representation from Linde and Praxair. Wolfgang Reitzle, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Linde AG, will serve as Chairman of Linde plc's Board of Directors.



Steve Angel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Praxair, will serve as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Linde plc Board of Directors.



The principal governance activities of Linde plc, including Board meetings and shareholders' meetings, will primarily take place in the United Kingdom.



Once the closing of the business combination has been completed, the companies will focus on finalising the divestitures required by the respective antitrust authorities. Necessary divestitures include, in particular, certain sales in the United States which Linde AG is required to complete by 29 January 2019.



Until the completion of the majority of such divestitures, Linde and Praxair are obliged to operate their businesses globally as separate and independent companies, and not coordinate any of their commercial operations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX