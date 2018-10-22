SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Labeling Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This procurement report is built on the expert anecdotes from the procurement specialists who worked in close proximity to the leading players in the labeling equipment market. This has revealed the core factors that are predicted to change the course of the growth of the market. Our experts state that while the increasing replacement of the existing labeling equipment with automated labeling equipment will contribute to the growth momentum of the category, enhanced product life of labeling equipment will significantly reduce the scopes of repeat purchases. Get your free sample report today and stay informed on the major market drivers.

Our procurement experts have analyzed the opportunities of growth of this category by examining the nature of demand of the different category segments and subsegments in different regions. Such critical insights are known to reveal the lucrative regions for investment without minimum risk of loss. Talk to us to know about more the growth opportunities that are affecting this category.

"The procurement process of the labeling equipment involves a set of stages such as labeling equipment, maintenance, installation, and spare parts that require a certain degree of investment. The buyers must determine their TCO based on these stages up to a certain period until the equipment is depreciated," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh.

Our procurement experts at SpendEdge have highlighted the following KPIs to be crucial for developing an optimal procurement strategy and ensuring business continuity:

Buyers should engage with suppliers that have low TAT for providing after-sales services.

Cost-control initiatives undertaken by suppliers play an integral role in helping buyers reduce the impact on category prices during rising in raw material prices.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the packaging and labeling category offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

