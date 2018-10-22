AliExpress to Launch "Candy Jar", a Mini Space Station that Will "Pour" Red Envelopes Around the Globe on 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, the international e-commerce platform part of Alibaba Group, announced that it will launch a mini space station named "Candy Jar" in the run-up to this year's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, to enable consumers around the world to enjoy the festivities and get rewards.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. Born in China as a celebration of "singleness", it has now become a global shopping festival with participating businesses, brands and consumers outside of China too.

According to Mingqiang Wang, General Manager of AliExpress, the mini space station will present a new form of interaction: consumers from all over the world - including countries like Russia, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Poland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Brazil - will be able to "take a photo from the space" via the AliExpress mobile app, as the satellite passes overhead. This interaction will give users the opportunity to win a variety of rewards, from discounts to free shopping, delivered in the shape of a "rain" of good luck red envelopes.

In addition, AliExpress plans to send its consumers' stories into space. During this year's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, AliExpress will collect consumer stories from more than 220 countries and regions and send them to space early next year through a "space bottle".

The "Candy Jar" will orbit around the Earth at a speed of more than 27,000 Kilometers per hour while receiving signals from the Earth. It will complete an orbit every 90 minutes.

